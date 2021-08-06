Sky – Altra cessione in vista in casa Napoli: i dettagli

Scritto da:
Davide D'Alessio
-

Il Napoli continua a lavorare per quanto concerne il mercato in uscita e dopo il recente addio di Ciciretti al Pordenone. Stando a quanto riportato da Sky Sport, il Crotone è molto vicino ad acquistare Nikita Contini e la trattativa è in chiusura.

