FOTO – Infortunio Demme, vistoso tutore al ginocchio destro: i dettagli

Scritto da:
Gianpaolo Bianconcini
-

Diego Demme, tramite Instagram, ha mostrato il ginocchio destro dopo l’operazione ai legamenti, ricoperto da un tutore.

Il tutto mentre gioca con sua figlia sul terrazzo del suo appartamento:

