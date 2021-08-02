Il Marsiglia in pressing su Ounas

Salvatore Borghese
Secondo la stampa francese, il Marsiglia sarebbe in pressing su Adam Ounas. I francesi insistono per l’esterno algerino, il Napoli chiede una cifra compresa tra i diciotto e i venti milioni di euro

