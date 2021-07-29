VIDEO – Quando Maradona registrò un filmato per Insigne…

Scritto da:
Gianpaolo Bianconcini
-

Diego Armando Maradona qualche anno fa registrò un video in un programma TV per Lorenzo Insigne, che guardava e sentiva commosso le sue parole:

“Lorenzo è bravo, mi piace, è anche uno scugnizzo…”

Di seguito il video con le parole complete:

Articolo precedenteL’ Equipe – La Conmebol ha richiesto alla FIFA di poter utilizzare il VAR a chiamata: i dettagli

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE