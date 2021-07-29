Di Marzio – Il Crotone fa spesa in casa Napoli, preso Contini in prestito!

Carmine Acierno
Secondo quanto riportato dal profilo ufficiale dell’esperto di mercato, Gianluca Di Marzio, il Crotone ha preso in prestito secco Nikita Contini dal Napoli.

