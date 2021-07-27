FOTO – Il Pocho Lavezzi fa gli auguri ad Hamsik tramite i social

Scritto da:
Gianpaolo Bianconcini
-
Foto PLP/Luca Petrlic "Citazione Obbligatoria "09-Marzo-2012.Napoli ,Calcio Campionato Serie A Tim 2011-2012,Stadio San Paolo.Napoli VS Cagliari.Nella Foto:Esultanza Hamsik Lavezzi 1 A 0 - napoli cagliari 2011-2012 - fotografo: plp

Ezequiel Lavezzi non ha dimenticato il compleanno del suo ex compagno di squadra Marek Hamsik e, attraverso una storia sul suo profilo Instagram, ha fatto tanti auguri all’ex numero 17 azzurro:

