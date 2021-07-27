FOTO – Anche Insigne fa gli auguri ad Hamsik sui social

Anche Lorenzo Insigne, tramite una Instagram Story, ha fatto gli auguri di compleanno a Marek Hamsik, che oggi compie 34 anni:

