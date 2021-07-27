Accostato al Napoli, Kaio Jorge ha l’accordo con la Juventus: i dettagli

Il giornalista Nicolò Schira, tramite il suo profilo Twitter, ha annunciato che Kaio Jorge e la Juve hanno raggiunto un accordo per un contratto fino al 2026.

Il Santos vorrebbe però venderlo al Benfica, che ha offerto 3 milioni e due contropartite mentre i bianconeri lo ingaggerebbero da svincolato il prossimo dicembre:

#KaioJorge agreed personal terms with #Juventus for a contract until 2026. Juve look and love him since March 2020. #Santos would like to sell him to #Benfica (offered €3M + 2 players as counterparts) because Juve are set to sign him as a free agent next December. #transfers https://t.co/YvBYjanf3F— Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) July 27, 2021