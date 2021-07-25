Inter su Petagna, ma Spalletti non intende rinunciarci: i dettagli

Scritto da:
Filippo Romano
-

Secondo quanto riporta il Corriere, l’Inter è alla ricerca di un vice – Lukaku, fiondandosi su Andrea Petagna. Il tecnico Luciano Spalletti non intende però privarsene, considerandolo l’unica alternativa a Victor Osimhen.

Articolo precedenteDemme: Visita conferma la gravità dell’infortunio

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE