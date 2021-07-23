VIDEO – I tifosi seguono l’allenamento e cantano ‘Un giorno all’improvviso’

Sembra ritrovato l’entusiasmo nei tifosi del Napoli. Coloro che stanno seguendo l’allenamento pomeridiano a Dimaro, infatti, cantano ‘Un giorno all’improvviso’ sugli spalti, come segno di incitazione e vicinanza alla squadra. Di seguito il video:

