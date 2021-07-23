Dimaro, paura per Diego Demme: colpo al volto, ma tutto risolto

Scritto da:
Fabio Prezioso
-

Scontro nella partitella di allenamento di oggi pomeriggio a Dimaro e paura per Diego Demme. Colpo al volto per lui, ma dovrebbe essere tutto risolto.

