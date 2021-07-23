Dimaro, continua l’allenamento: presenti Edo De Laurentiis e Giuntoli

Fabio Prezioso
Fabio Prezioso
-

Prosegue l’allenamento pomeridiano del Napoli a Dimaro. Sempre presente a bordocampo a seguire gli azzurri Edoardo De Laurentiis, in assenza del padre, il presidente Aurelio De Laurentiis. Presente in panchina anche Cristiano Giuntoli.

