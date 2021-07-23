Dimaro, arriva anche Aurelio De Laurentiis a seguire l’allenamento

Dopo Edoardo De Laurentiis e Cristiano Giuntoli, arriva finalmente anche il presidente azzurro Aurelio De Laurentiis a seguire l’allenamento pomeridiano del Napoli a Dimaro e va a sedersi sulla panchina, al fianco del ds dei partenopei.

