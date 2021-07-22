Napoli-Pro Vercelli, la tv campana annuncia: “Ecco dove sarà visibile in chiaro”

Il Napoli sabato alle ore 17 affronterà la Pro Vercelli in amichevole. Il match sarà trasmesso in chiaro su Canale 21, così come annunciato dalla stessa tv campana sui propri canali social.

Ecco il post:

