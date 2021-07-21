Spalletti: “Il Napoli avrà un destino forte” Poi canta “Sarò con te” insieme a Politano e Zielinski

Scritto da:
Gianpaolo Bianconcini
-

Il mister del Napoli Luciano Spalletti alla domanda “Uomini forti destini forti, uomini deboli destini deboli quale sarà il destino del Napoli?”

La risposta: “Aggiungerei anche “non c’è altra strada”

Di seguito video del coro “Sarò con te”:

