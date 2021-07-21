Spalletti: “Basta parlare di Napoli-Verona, abbiamo già dato rabbia e delusione”

Scritto da:
Gianpaolo Bianconcini
-

Luciano Spalletti, nuovo allenatore del Napoli, vuole chiudere definitivamente il capitolo “Napoli-Verona”, match che non ha consentito agli azzurri di accedere alla prossima Champions League.

Di seguito, in video, la risposta completa del mister:

