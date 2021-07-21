FOTO – Osimhen soddisfatto dopo l’allenamento: “Buona sessione”

Scritto da:
Gianpaolo Bianconcini
-

Victor Osimhen sui propri profili social ha esposto la sua soddisfazione dopo l’allenamento di oggi, giudicandola una “buona sessione”

Di seguito il post:

Articolo precedenteDalla Spagna – Di Lorenzo resta un’idea per l’Atletico ma in un solo caso
Articolo successivoTMW – Napoli vicino alla cessione di D’Ursi: i dettagli

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE