Anche Schira conferma: “Per la panchina della primavera il Napoli ha scelto Frustalupi”

Gaetano Formisano
Nicolò Schira, esperto di mercato, ha confermato le indiscrezioni che vedevano il tecnico Frustalupi vicino alla panchina della primavera del Napoli.

L’allenatore, vice ai tempi di Mazzarri, prenderà il posto di Emmanuel Cascione.

