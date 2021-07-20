Napoli Femminile: ”Groff va al San Marino Academy”

Scritto da:
Salvatore Borghese
-

Il San Marino Academy ha annunciato l’acquisto delle prestazioni del difensore centrale Chiara Groff. La giocatrice dunque lascia il Napoli dopo una sola stagione, ed è pronta ad iniziare questa sua avventura in Serie B.

