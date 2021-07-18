Napoli-Bassa Anaunia, 7-0 all’intervallo: poker di Osimhen!

Gaetano Formisano
Dopo i primi 45 minuti di Napoli-Bassa Anaunia, il risultato è sul 7-0 in favore degli azzurri di mister Luciano Spalletti. Decisivo con un poker Victor Osimhen, oltre che le reti di Elmas, Manolas e Lobotka.

