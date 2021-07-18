FOTO – Napoli-Bassa Anaunia, gli scatti del primo tempo

Scritto da:
Gaetano Formisano
-

Il Napoli, sui propri profili social, ha pubblicato alcuni scatti del primo tempo dell’amichevole tra gli azzurri e la Bassa Anaunia, in programma oggi a Dimaro alle ore 17,30.

