FOTO – Elmas festeggia la vittoria contro la Bassa Anaunia con uno scatto sui social con Osimhen

Gaetano Formisano
Fonte foto: SSC Napoli

La prima rete dell’era Spalletti al Napoli l’ha siglata Elif Elmas, che ha pubblicato una foto sul suo profilo Instagram per festeggiare la vittoria. Nello scatto, presente anche Osimhen che, con 4 reti in 45 minuti, è stato decisivo.

