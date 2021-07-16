FOTO – SSC Napoli, lo staff completo di mister Spalletti: arriva la foto dal ritiro di Dimaro

Scritto da:
Roberto Mattia
-

Tramite il profili ufficiale della SSC NAPOLI su Twitter: il club azzurro ha postato al completo lo staff tecnico di Mister Spalletti impegnato in questo secondo giorno di raduno del ritiro di Dimaro.

Ecco il tweet:

