Andrea Dossena, ecco la sua nuova panchina

Scritto da:
Carmine Acierno
-
Francesco Pecoraro - LaPresse 08 11 2012 Napoli ( Italia ) Sport Calcio Napoli - Dnipro europe league 2012-2013 Stadio San Paolo Nella foto: dossena Francesco Pecoraro - LaPresse 08 11 2012 Napoli ( Italia ) Sport Soccer Napoli versus Dnipro europe League 2012 2013 San paolo Stadium Napoli In the Photo: dossena

E’ ufficiale, l’ex terzino di Napoli, Udinese e Liverpool ha firmato il suo nuovo contratto da allenatore con il Ravenna in Serie D. Dossena dopo aver centrato i playoff di Serie D con il Crema, è pronto a portare nel calcio che conta anche la squadra emiliana.

