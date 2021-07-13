Lazio – Il club biancoceleste accoglie Felipe Anderson a Roma

Raffaele Granata
Felipe Anderson, dopo l’esperienza in Inghilterra al West Ham è pronto per ricominciare una nuova avventura alla Lazio.

L’ala brasiliana è atterrata in queste ore a Roma ed è pronta a questa nuova avventura.
Di seguito il Tweet della società.

https://twitter.com/OfficialSSLazio/status/1414894130027696129

