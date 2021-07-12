VIDEO – Italia, Jorginho scatenato in aereo dopo la vittoria di Euro 2020!

Scritto da:
Gaetano Formisano
-

Il centrocampista della Nazionale ed ex Napoli Jorginho, ha festeggiato la vittoria di Euro 2020 con il resto della squadra nell’aereo per Roma questa notte. Che momenti esileranti!

Articolo precedenteRonga su Lozano: “La nuova risonanza potrebbe mostrare ematomi nelle 48-72 ore. Tempi di recupero? Va seguito con attenzione”
Articolo successivoCommovente messaggio di Di Lorenzo: “Se ci credi, a volte i sogni diventano realtà”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE