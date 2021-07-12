UFFICIALE – Rodrigo De Paul è un nuovo giocatore dell’Atletico Madrid

Scritto da:
Gaetano Formisano
-

L’Atletico Madrid, sui propri profili social, ha ufficializzato l’arrivo del centrocampista argentino Rodrigo De Paul dall’Udinese.

Il calciatore ha firmato un contratto di 5 anni, con scadenza nel 2026.

https://twitter.com/Atleti/status/1414631595290550278
