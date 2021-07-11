Ketelaere del Club Brugge: altri due club di serie a su di lui

Scritto da:
Filippo Romano
-

Stando a quanto riportato da Sportitalia, anche il Milan ha effettuato un sondaggio sul centrocampista del Brugge De Ketelaere. Sul calciatore accostato anche al Napoli, ci sono i rossoneri e l’Atalanta, interessata da tempo al talento.

