Inghilterra – Italia : solo 6000 italiani a Wembley

Scritto da:
Filippo Romano
-

l’UEFA ha fornito i dati sui supporter azzurri che saranno presenti a Wembley per la finale di Euro 2020. Sono attesi 58.000 spettatori inglesi, mentre solo 6.619 italiani, a fronte della capienza totale di 67.500 sostenitori sugli spalti.

