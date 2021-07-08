UFFICIALE – Inghilterra-Italia, designato l’arbitro della finale

Scritto da:
Vincenzo Ercolano
Domenica 11 luglio andrà in scena la finale di Euro 2020 tra l’Italia di Roberto Mancini e l’Inghilterra. Sarà l’olandese Bjorn Kuipers a dirigere la gara, assistenti Van Roekel e Zeinstra. Al Var, invece, il tedesco Dankert.

