FOTO – L’Italia è arrivata a Londra, la carica di Di Lorenzo

Gaetano Formisano
L’Italia di Roberto Mancini è arrivata a Londra, dove affronterà domani la Spagna nella semifinale di Euro 2020. Anche Giovanni Di Lorenzo, terzino del Napoli, ha voluto caricare l’ambiente con una storia sul suo profilo Instagram.

