Osimhen , Spalletti lo avrà a disposizione dal primo giorno

Il Napoli riparte dalla certezza in attacco di Victor Osimhen , il quale non essendo impegnato con le Nazionali, sarà a disposizione di Spalletti, fin dal primo giorno. Il nigeriano partirà dunque dal ritiro di Dimaro.

