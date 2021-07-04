Mario Rui, attesa offerta ufficiale del Galatasaray la prossima settimana

Fabio Prezioso
Il Galatasaray è sempre più vicino a Mario Rui. Stando, infatti, a quanto riferito da Sky, il terzino portoghese è in uscita e il club turco sarebbe pronto ad offrire 5-6 milioni di euro la prossima settimana. Il Napoli attende fiducioso.

