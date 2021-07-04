Coronavirus – Il bollettino della Regione Campania: i dati di oggi 4 luglio

Raffaele Granata
La Regione Campania, ha appena pubblicato il bollettino odierno relativo alla pandemia da Coronavirus. Per il secondo giorno consecutivo la regione registra nessun deceduto.
Di seguito il bollettino.

