FOTO – Insigne MVP per la Uefa, la premiazione

Luigi Di Palma
Come mostrato in un tweet ufficiale dall’account di Euro2020 per la Uefa il vero MVP di Belgio-Italia è stato Lorenzo Insigne. Il capitano del Napoli ha messo a segno un gol strepitoso e straordinaria è stata anche la sua prestazione. Qui il post:

