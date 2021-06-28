Ziliani ironizza: “Ennesimo record di Cr7, colpire Mertens in barriera”

Scritto da:
Vincenzo Ercolano
-

Il giornalista Paolo Ziliani, in occasione del match tra Belgio e Portogallo, attraverso il proprio profilo Twitter ha ironizzato sulla punizione battuta da Cristiano Ronaldo che ha colpito in pieno Mertens. Di seguito il tweet:

Articolo precedenteSky – Accostato al Napoli, sulle tracce di Zappacosta anche un’altra big di A
Articolo successivoMantovani: “Chi prende Thorsby fa un affare! Sull’abbraccio Mancini-Vialli…”

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE