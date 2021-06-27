Inler compie gli anni , il Napoli lo celebra !

Scritto da:
Filippo Romano
-

Oggi , l’ex centrocampista del Napoli , Inler , compie gli anni , spegnendo 37 candeline. La società azzurra ci ha tenuto ad augurargli un buon compleanno, tramite i propri profili social con un’Instagram Story.

