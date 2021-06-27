Bakayoko al Napoli? Ecco come stanno le cose

Scritto da:
Luigi Di Palma
-

Stando a quanto riportato da Tuttosport pare che Bakayoko potrebbe tornare in orbita Napoli. Gli azzurri non lo hanno riscattato dal Chelsea, e pare che ora sia un obiettivo per la mediana oltre a Boubacar Kamara.

