KKN – Ecco quando e come sarà presentato Luciano Spalletti al Napoli

Scritto da:
Pasquale Caldarelli
-

Secondo quanto riportato da Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli, il Napoli si prepara per la presentazione di Spalletti. Infatti, la radio ha affermato che la presentazione avverrà tra l’8 e il 10 luglio. A breve arriverà l’ufficialità.

Articolo precedenteKKN, Tosto: “Per Di Lorenzo ho rischiato anche la vita! Sono estasiato dal suo Europeo, vi spiego”
Articolo successivoTMW – Non solo Napoli ed Inter, un altro club di Serie A fa sul serio per Emerson Palmieri: le ultime

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE