SOCIAL – Ospina fiero del traguardo raggiunto con la Nazionale

Scritto da:
Pasquale Caldarelli
-

David Ospina, portiere del Napoli, ha raggiunto un traguardo molto importante con la sua Nazionale colombiana. Il portiere ha pubblicato un post su Instagram. Di seguito l’esultanza del portiere:

