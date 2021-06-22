FOTO – “Dall’altra parte del Navigilio”: l’Inter “annuncia” così Calhanoglu

Scritto da:
Gaetano Formisano
-

Sul proprio profilo di Twitter, l’Inter “annuncia” Hakan Calhanoglu con una foto di un ponte sul Naviglio: il cambio sponda del turco è ormai ufficiale.

Articolo precedenteGiordano: “L’Italia è squadra, ha tanti valori. Insigne? Non so se altre squadre possano permetterselo”
Articolo successivoCoronavirus, il bollettino della Protezione Civile: i dati di martedì 22 giugno

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE