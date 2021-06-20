Cdm – Spalletti era pronto a subentrare in inverno

Scritto da:
Filippo Romano
-

Secondo quanto riporta il corriere del mezzogiorno, Luciano Spalletti era pronto a subentrare già in inverno scorso, al posto di Rino Gattuso. Adesso, il tecnico studia il suo organico che avrà a disposizione da luglio.

Articolo precedenteNon solo Sinatti, un altro ex Napoli torna in panchina con Spalletti
Articolo successivoTuttosport – Per Gudmundsson la concorrenza è tanta: non sarà facile per il Napoli

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE