Svanberg, il Napoli ci pensa ma deve prima vendere

Scritto da:
Fabio Prezioso
-

Stando a quanto riportato da Il Corriere di Bologna, il Napoli starebbe pensando a Matias Svanberg, ma prima di acquistare il club azzurro deve vendere, a causa anche della pandemia, quindi se ne potrebbe parlare solo più avanti.

