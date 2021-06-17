La Sampdoria ci prova per Gattuso: le ultime

Scritto da:
Pasquale Caldarelli
-

Secondo quanto riportato da Tuttomercatoweb, la Sampdoria vorrebbe provarci con Gattuso. Il tecnico difficilmente accetterà la proposta blucerchiata ma nonostante ciò il club di Ferrrero farà un tentativo per il tecnico calabrese.

