Coronavirus – La regione Campania rilascia il bollettino quotidiano: i dettagli

Scritto da:
Mariacristina Strazzullo
-

Coronavirus, la Regione Campania ha reso noti i dati regionali delle ultime 24 ore:
Positivi del giorno: 131 di cui
Sintomatici: 52
Tamponi molecolari del giorno: 9.212
Deceduti: 8

Di seguito il bollettino completo:

Articolo precedenteUFFICIALE – Danimarca-Belgio, le formazioni: la decisione su Dries Mertens!
Articolo successivoDall Inghilterra – Berge vuole lasciare l’Inghilterra! Su di lui non solo il Napoli: le ultime

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE