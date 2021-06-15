SOCIAL – Il Napoli ricorda il match contro il Benevento: che gol di Insigne!

Scritto da:
Gaetano Formisano
-

Sul proprio profilo Instagram, il Napoli ha voluto ricordare un match della scorsa stagione, quello contro il Benevento in trasferta, pubblicando la rete di Lorenzo Insigne.

In questo caso, diverso dal solito, si è trattato di “sinistro a giro”!

