PRIMA PAGINA – Il Mattino, Mancini Jr: “Mio padre si confronta anche con mio nonno”

Scritto da:
Elia Falco
-

La prima pagina de Il Mattino dedica il suo spazio allo sport parlando della Nazionale, in particolare viene intervistato Mancini Jr, le parole riportate sono le seguenti: “Mio papà si confronta anche con mio nonno”

Articolo precedenteMontervino: “Nel nuovo Napoli sostituirei Fabian Ruiz, vi spiego”
Articolo successivoSky – Un altro club di Serie A vuole Nuno Tavares. Le ultime

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE