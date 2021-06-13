FOTO – I tifosi dell’Inter lodano Kjaer

Scritto da:
Luigi Di Palma
-

Qui la foto dello striscione dei tifosi dell’Inter per Simon Kjaer che ieri ha soccorso il suo compagno Eriksen subito dopo l’arresto cardiaco in Danimarca-Finlandia.

Articolo precedenteCorbo: “Insigne? Può essere messo in discussione a Napoli”
Articolo successivoDalla Spagna – Un club italiano è in vantaggio per Firpo

ARTICOLI CORRELATIALTRO DALL'AUTORE