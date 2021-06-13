Cds – Tutino andrà in ritiro, Napoli vuole valutarlo

Gennaro Tutino andrà in ritiro con l’SSC Napoli , dopo la stagione disputata nella Salernitana. Il Napoli e Luciano Spalletti, vogliono valutarlo per poi decidere se lasciarlo partire o trattenerlo all’ombra del Vesuvio.

