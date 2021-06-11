UFFICIALE – Luca Gotti sarà l’allenatore dell’Udinese anche per la prossima stagione

È arrivata l’ufficialità: Luca Gotti sarà l’allenatore dell’Udinese anche per la prossima stagione. Il tecnico ha rinnovato il contratto per un altro anno. Di seguito, il tweet dei friulani:

https://twitter.com/Udinese_1896/status/1403396070240100355

